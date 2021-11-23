TEMECULA (CBSLA) — A pilot was killed after a small plane crashed in a Temecula field Tuesday.
The small aircraft was reported down in field north of the 3200 block of Everview Terrace in Temecula at about 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. No streets were shut down, but the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to avoid the area.READ MORE: Former Sheriff Jim McDonnell Gives Tips On Personal Safety
According to the NTSB, the plane was an Experimental Zodiac 601XL.
READ MORE: Some Residents Choose To Stay Local For Thanksgiving Due To Nearly Record-High Gas Prices
NTSB is investigating the Nov. 23, 2021, crash of an Experimental Zodiac 601XL airplane near Temecula, California.
— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 23, 2021
The pilot, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.MORE NEWS: Man, 46, With Schizophrenia Reported Missing In Whittier
The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the cause of the crash.