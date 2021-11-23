SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 6 p.m. to the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard on reports of a collision between an SUV and a semi truck, according to a department spokesperson.
An occupant of the SUV was taken to a hospital, but died of injuries sustained in the crash. Their name was not immediately released pending notification of their next of kin.
No other injuries were reported in the collision.
The first, second and third lanes of the northbound Golden State Freeway were closed in the vicinity of the crash for an unknown time as authorities investigated the crash.
