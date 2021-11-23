SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Families in need received a little help on Tuesday in South Los Angeles.
The L-A Reinvestment Foundation held its annual Turkey Grocery Giveaway on Tuesday at the People's Independent Church of Christ.
Thousands of people received turkeys and all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal.
There's no question that the pandemic has put a financial stranglehold for families. Those receiving a turkey on Tuesday made it clear, every little help goes a long way.
“I’m on a fixed income and it’s hard living day to day,” Stanley Woods said. “This stuff here is definitely a blessing.”
The annual event has been going on for nearly 40 years now. It was started by longtime South LA philanthropist E.J. Jackson.
Jackson passed away in 2o16 but the tradition has continued to help hundreds of families.
“We are able to carry on and make sure that people are not hungry. That they know someone cares about them,” Congresswoman Maxine Waters said. “That they too can enjoy a good Thanksgiving even if they don’t have the money and the jobs.”