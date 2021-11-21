LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A red flag warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to weak to moderate Santa Ana winds and anticipated low humidity.
The warning from the National Weather Service is indicative of elevated to critical fire weather conditions.
According to forecasters, the Santa Ana winds are expected to peak across the region on Sunday and widespread wind gusts of between 35-55 mph are expected through the afternoon.
The warning is set to expire at 3 p.m. Monday, as Santa Ana winds are expected to continue, with temperatures of 75-85.