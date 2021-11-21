LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one dead and one transported to the hospital.
The incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 21 at about 2:00 p.m. at the Willowbrook and Rosa Parks Metro Station in Willowbrook. Parts of the Green and Blue lines were shut down immediately after the shooting. The Blue line has now resumed normal service but parts of the Green Line are still closed as cars are being turned back at the Avalon and Long Beach stations of 5:12 pm.READ MORE: Breaking News: Fire In Large Commercial Building In Boyle Heights
One adult male victim died at the scene while an adult male suspect was taken to a local hospital, according to law enforcement.
There is no additional information at this time.READ MORE: LeBron James Ejected After Brawl With Isaiah Stewart
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
MORE NEWS: Red Flag Warning In Effect For Counties Of LA, Ventura Due To Elevated Fire Danger