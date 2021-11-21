DETROIT (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was ejected after a brawl with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which left Stewart bleeding from his mouth and blood dripping from his face.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons calm down Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons after Stewart was struck by LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Stewart was also ejected after coaches and players were able to corral him.
Players from both benches had to be separated multiple times. Players and coaches tried to wrestle Stewart but struggled to restrain the 250-pound center. He was eventually forced into the locker room.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 21: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons is restrained as he goes after LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)