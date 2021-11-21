PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department identified the 13-year-old killed by a stray bullet Saturday night as Iran Moreno Balvaneda. He was playing video games when the bullet went through his window and struck him.

The freshman at Blair High School later died at a nearby hospital.

“We have a 13-year-old who lost his life last night,” said Pasadena Police Chief John Perez. “He was doing what 13-year-olds do. He was playing video games in his room.”

Residents have set up a candle-lit vigil for Balvaneda on the sidewalk in from of his home.

“The kids are good kids,” said a neighbor. “I feel sad for the parents. They’re good people.”

On Saturday, at about 6 p.m., officers received reports of shots heard in the area of the 900 block of N. Raymond Ave. Upon arrival, police were alerted to a house where at least one stray bullet penetrated through the window and struck the teenager while he was in his room playing videogames. Officers then attempted life-saving measures before the 13-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police do not believe Balvaneda was the intended target.

“He’s a straight-A student, spends all his time inside his room with his family and today he’s not there,” said Perez. “We have to ask ourselves what we want to do about this as a community, with the gun violence. This needs to stop.”

Police said multiple rounds were fired but are unsure why. Currently, authorities do not have any information on a suspect and are asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).