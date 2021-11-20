LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The return of Santa Ana winds will hit the Southland late Saturday and be a factor in our weather until Monday.
The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning. It will be in effect for most of Southern California from 9 a.m. on Sunday until 3 p.m. on Monday.
Northeast to east Santa Ana winds will increase late Saturday night and into Sunday.
Peak winds are expected Sunday morning and afternoon. During the peak, CBSLA meteorologist Alex Biston is forecasting wind gusts from 35 – 55 mph, with isolated gusts up to 60 mph in some mountain and foothill locations.
Winds will continue into Monday morning, but speeds will be 10-15 mph less than Sunday. Humidity will fall between 8-15 percent, so very dry conditions are expected.
Temperatures won’t be as hot as previous Santa Ana events. Temperatures will be between 75-85 degrees both Sunday and Monday.
Authorities are forecasting critical fire weather conditions. The combination of strong winds, low RH and dry fuels can contribute to rapid fire spread.
Return to this page for ant new updates on the Santa Ana Winds and Red Flag Warning.
