SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert Saturday closing the number four and five lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita for an unknown duration, due to a brush fire.
According to authorities, the fire had consumed at least three acres by 1:12 p.m.. The forward progress of the fire has been stopped.READ MORE: Possible New Oil Leak Investigated Off Huntington Beach Coast
No injuries have been reported in the fire.READ MORE: LA County Reports 1,876 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 26 More Deaths
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: 1,200 Turkey Meals Given Away In El Sereno Before Thanksgiving
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)