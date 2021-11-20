COMPTON (CBSLA) – Dozens of grieving family and friends gathered Saturday to honor James Vargas at the location he was shot and killed nearly a week ago.
The 30-year-old father of two was shot in the chest early Sunday morning on 92nd Street and Central Avenue in South LA in front of his wife and two kids when they were walking from a family gathering to a taco stand.
Family members and the Los Angeles Police Department have told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez that Vargas had no ties nor any affiliations with gangs. They don’t know why anyone would do this.
“I’m happy that everyone came out here to celebrate James and the love he showed to everyone and to see the impact he left on everyone,” Billy Vargas, James’ brother said.
Witnesses have said the murderer walked up to James Vargas and asked "where" he was from.
Before he had a chance to respond, James Vargas was shot. He was transferred to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
His family is looking for any help in tracking down the suspect. The Vargas family hopes that LAPD homicide detectives make an arrest soon.
