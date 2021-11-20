PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games.
On Saturday, at about 6 p.m., officers received reports of shots heard in the area of the 900 block of N. Raymond Ave. Upon arrival, police were alerted to a house where at least one stray bullet penetrated through the window and struck the teenager while he was in his room playing videogames. Officers then attempted life-saving measures before the 13-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. Currently, police do not have suspect information but they do believe that the teen was not the intended target. No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.