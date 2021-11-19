VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a body found this week in an open area of the Victorville desert has been identified as a Pico Rivera woman.
Vanessa Vidal, 34, was identified Thursday as the woman whose body near the roadway of Hook Boulevard and Mesa Linda Avenue. A witness had reported seeing the body near the 14900 block of Mesa Linda Avenue, in an open area of desert.
Vidal was found at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday with traumatic injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation is ongoing into Vidal’s murder. Anyone with information about the murder can contact the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3609.