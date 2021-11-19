HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Salma Hayek Pinault is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday evening.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Adam Sandler and Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao will join the best actress Oscar nominee at the 6 p.m. ceremony in front of the box office of TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood IMAX.
Hayek Pinault and Sandler appeared together in the 2010 comedy “Grown Ups” and its 2013 sequel “Grown Ups 2.” Zhao directed Hayek Pinault in the recently released Marvel film “Eternals.”
Fans are encouraged to watch a stream of the ceremony on the Walk of Fame's website, http://www.walkoffame.com.
“After the pandemic is resolved, we hopefully will go back to normalcy for our ceremonies with fan pits,” Martinez said.
The star is the 2,709th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.
The ceremony comes five days before the release of Hayek Pinault's latest film, "House of Gucci," portraying crafty psychic Pina Auriemma.
