LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The L.A. Auto Show returned Friday for a 10-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s show, which runs through Nov. 28, will have a spotlight on zero-emission vehicles, along with the usual wide array of gas-powered and hybrid cars, SUVs and pickups.READ MORE: Santa Ana Winds Set To Return; Red Flag Warnings Issued For Sunday, Monday
Meanwhile, visitors will be able to test many of the vehicles for the first time in two years.
Highlights of the show include:
- VinFast, the first Vietnamese automaker, making its North American debut with two new vehicles;
- a 55,000-square-foot electric-vehicle test track with start-up and legacy vehicles to try;
- product reveals from all-new Southern California-based brands Fisker Inc. and Mullen Automotive, as well as legacy brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Porsche and Subaru. Other companies debuting their brands or showcasing innovations are BILITI Electric, EdisonFuture, ElectraMeccanica and SONDORS;
- the debut of the ZEVAS — awards that honor the latest zero-emission vehicles available for purchase or pre-order.
- “Camp Jeep” — a 25,000-square-foot exhibit that offers visitors the chance to experience extreme off-road conditions as professional drivers navigate simulated obstacles.
- and the Ford Bronco exhibit, which features a ride over a 38-degree hill in the North Plaza of the Convention Center.
The Auto Show will operate in accordance with all safety protocols required by the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask, and everyone 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination more than 14 days prior or proof of negative COVID test within 72 hours.READ MORE: Authorities Seeking Mother Wanted In Sylmar Child Abduction
Masks will also be required outdoors.
Free onsite rapid testing will be available to those who wish to test onsite.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 and Nov. 27; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28.
“Any Day” tickets are $20 for people age 13-64, $12 for seniors and $6 for kids 6-12. Children under 6 get in free.
Tickets can be purchased at laautoshow.com/tickets/. More information can be found at laautoshow.com.MORE NEWS: 60-Year-Old Man Last Seen in San Clemente Mistakenly Identified By Authorities, Daughter Says
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)