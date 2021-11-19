LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dodgers were at Chavez Ravine on Friday but it wasn’t for baseball.
Current and former players like pitcher Tony Gonsolin and legend Fernando Valenzuela, passed out turkeys and other items to Los Angeles residents at the team’s 17th annual Turkey Dinner giveaway.
The team dished out more than 1,500 meals to families in need.
“It makes you feel good. It’s exciting to see the joy we can give,” Gonsolin said. “And the joy we can bring when we deliver their turkey’s to the car. It’s always nice.”