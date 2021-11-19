VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – Authorities are currently investigating the scene of a shooting on Friday evening at the Mall of Victor Valley.READ MORE: Dangerous Pursuit Involving Stolen Car Winds Through Southland, Driver Goes Wrong Way On 5 Freeway
One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, an adult male.
Two others were injured in the shooting, including a juvenile and one other adult. They have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
The conditions of the two injured victims are currently unknown.
An investigation has been opened and authorities ask the public to avoid the area for the foreseeable future.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.
