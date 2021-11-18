LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southland residents Thursday evening will be able to view the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years.
NASA said the historic event will happen late Thursday night and go into Friday morning, lasting three and a half hours.
The eclipse will cover more than 97% of the moon and can be seen from all over the country as long as the skies are clear.
A Lunar eclipse happens when the earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon.
The Griffith Observatory’s All Space Considered said Griffith Observatory staff will stream the eclipse live on YouTube at 10:00 p.m. a telescopic view of the event.
The partial (near total) lunar eclipse begins Thursday night! Join Griffith Observatory staff live on YouTube at 10:00 p.m., PST, for (weather permitting) a telescopic view of the event.
There will not be an in-person observing event at the Observatory.