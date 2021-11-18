ONTARIO (CBSLA) — More than 180,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ontario International Airport over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials say the number of travelers will be roughly around the pre-pandemic volumes they saw during Thanksgiving 2019.

Airport executives estimate 180,639 passengers will fly into and out of Ontario International Airport during the 11-day holiday travel period that begins on Friday and lasts until Nov. 29.

The most travel is expected on Wednesday when more than 19,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport.

Airlines operating at Ontario International Airport are offering more than 209,000 seats and more than 86% of those seats filled.

“We have been experiencing near pre-pandemic passenger volumes in recent months and we couldn’t be happier to welcome our customers over Thanksgiving,” Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said in a release.

Wapner added that airlines operating at Ontario International Airport are offering nonstop service to 25 destinations in 2021, six more than summer of 2019, and to cities such as Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Mexico City and San Salvador.

“As we return to near-normal travel routines, we look forward to delivering the same pre-pandemic hassle-free experience our customers had come to expect at Ontario,” Wapner said.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)