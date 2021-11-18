RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District Thursday extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland until Friday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
The ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning now extends through 11:59 p.m. Friday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.
The original order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Those in mountain communities above 3,000 feet or the high desert are exempt for the order along with homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.
Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not included in the order, the SCAQMD said.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.