CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, No Burn Alert, South Coast Air Quality Management District

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District Thursday extended a no-burn order for much of the Southland until Friday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning now extends through 11:59 p.m. Friday for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and all of Orange County.

READ MORE: Residents React To Arrest Of Shadow Hills Prowler

The original order was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Woman Meets Infant Daughter For First Time After Emerging From COVID-19 Related Coma

Those in mountain communities above 3,000 feet or the high desert are exempt for the order along with homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.

Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not included in the order, the SCAQMD said.

MORE NEWS: Six Injured After Car Crashes Through Window Of Alhambra Restaurant

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.