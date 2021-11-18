LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 27,000 white flags were on display at the Griffith Observatory Thursday to remember those Los Angeles County residents who have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The installation, part of the citywide Strength and Love Memorial, will remain through Monday and is open to the public.
As of the latest numbers Wednesday from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, the coronavirus death toll stands at 26,923.
“This memorial will give us an opportunity to reflect on our collective experience during this pandemic, recognize the resiliency of our city, and come together to create a better future for every Angeleno,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote in a news release.
As part of the Strength and Love Memorial, some of the city’s landmark buildings will be lit up in blue, including SoFi Stadium, L.A. City Hall and the Grand Park Fountain.
For more information on the memorial, click here.