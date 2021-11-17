LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police Wednesday were searching for a pit bull puppy that was stolen from the West Hills area.
The 8-month-old puppy was stolen around 4 p.m. on Nov. 2 from the owner's yard in the 15000 block of Nordhoff Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
The puppy is described as “short in stature” with gray and white fur and light-colored eyes.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Mission Area detective office at 818-838-9866, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
