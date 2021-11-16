LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A female suspect collided with the rear end of a semi-truck after leading California Highway Patrol on a highspeed chase southbound on Interstate 5.
Both sides of I-5 near Chinatown are now closed as California Highway Patrol approaches the vehicle.Broadband Internet In SoCal To Get Major Investment And Overhaul From Biden Infrastructure Bill
The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time. Police and fire attempted to perform life-saving measures on the driver. She was later transported to the hospital.
She was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Armed Robbers Ambush Upland Couple In Their Driveway
The chase began after the driver refused to yield to officers. Throughout the chase, the driver routinely reached speeds close to 100 mph. The driver’s black GMC Denali struck the rear end of the moving semi-truck while going 95 mph.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.MORE NEWS: 'Matt Leinart Flag Football' Creates High School League Exclusively For Girls