LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A burglary suspect refused to come down off the roof of a commercial building in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City Monday night, prompting a standoff.
The incident took place at a building in the 14600 block of Titus Street.
Los Angeles police said the suspect was stealing scrap metal from a building which had been damaged in a fire back on Aug. 13.
Sky2 was overhead as the suspect got on the roof of the building and refused to come down.
Employees who work in the building were forced to evacuate during the ordeal.
The suspect eventually surrendered.