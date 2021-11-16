LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An LAPD officer is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face charges he lied about a man driving under the influence in 2019.
Alejandro Castillo, 49, was charged with one count each of felony filing a false report and perjury, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
According to Gascon, Castillo stopped a man driving in the Hollywood area on Oct. 18, 2019 for allegedly making an unsafe left turn. The driver was given a sobriety test and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
No further details were given about the arrest. Castillo was charged with filing a false report under the penalty of perjury in the case, with the case being filed for warrant on July 20, according to Gascón’s office.
"We depend on law enforcement officers to tell the truth, especially when failure to do so jeopardizes another person's liberty," Gascón said in a statement.
The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Group.