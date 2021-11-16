LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Green Day, Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the stage at the third annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day concert event leading up to the big game.
The three-night event will be held at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 11 and 12 ahead of the Feb. 13 Super Bowl at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.
Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly are scheduled to perform the first night followed by Shelton and Stefani on the second night and wrapping up Miley Cyrus and Green Day on the final night.
According to organizers, more than 75,000 people attended the music festivals in 2019 in Atlanta and last year in Miami.
“With this year’s festival taking place in the iconic Staples Center, we’re excited about the line-up of musicians we have brought together across various genres, and can’t wait to bring people in Los Angeles even more fun to what is already set to be a big weekend,” Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement.
Tickets will go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday at SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com.
