CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Brentwood, DoorDash, KCAL 9

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food before appearing to defecate into a trash can.

READ MORE: 2-Day Strike Of University Of California's Non-Tenured Professors, Lecturers Could Affect Classes at UCLA, UC Irvine

Stanely said she contact DoorDash and the company informed her that the driver is no longer able to deliver with them.

READ MORE: 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Derek Hough Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to a Tweet Stanley shared, DoorDash also refunded her food order and provided a $20 credit to her account.

Stanley said also said “Had she asked I might of let her use my bathroom!”

MORE NEWS: Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills Neighborhood

It was not immediately clear if DoorDash was going to help clean up the mess.