BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A DoorDash driver was caught on a security camera using the lobby of a Brentwood apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.
Lisa Stanley, co-host of the K-EARTH 101 morning show, shared a video to Twitter Thursday morning showing the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food before appearing to defecate into a trash can.
Yep this happened in my building! @DoorDash driver used my lobby as a toilet and now @DoorDash doesn’t want to pay for clean up! And she went on to deliver and touch food! Vile! @KTLAMorningNews #doordash #horrorstory #healthhazard #driver #DeliveryDriver pic.twitter.com/I3aOAHHsly
— Lisa Stanley (@LisaKearth) November 16, 2021
Stanely said she contact DoorDash and the company informed her that the driver is no longer able to deliver with them.
According to a Tweet Stanley shared, DoorDash also refunded her food order and provided a $20 credit to her account.
REALLY cause this is what your people sent yesterday when we told them! Unbelievable https://t.co/mlJHfw5sMV pic.twitter.com/giqp0KqQ0s
— Lisa Stanley (@LisaKearth) November 16, 2021
Stanley said also said "Had she asked I might of let her use my bathroom!"
It was not immediately clear if DoorDash was going to help clean up the mess.