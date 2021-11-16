LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Hough announced the diagnosis in an Instagram video saying, “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.”
Hough said he is quarantining and his Las Vegas shows scheduled for this week are being rescheduled.
Dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner, fitness trainer Cody Rigsby, were previously diagnosed with COVID, but both have since returned to the competition.