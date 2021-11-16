LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Craig Greiwe, a marketing executive and co-founder of the nonprofit Rise Together, announced Tuesday he will enter the 2022 Los Angeles mayor’s race.
"L.A. can and should be a city that works for all of its people, instead of at their expense," said Greiwe, who will step down from Rise Together's board of directors to run in the 2022 election.
“I have a real plan to once again create a city we can all dream in. A city that empowers and lifts people up. The question is not how to solve L.A.’s problems, it’s who. Us Angelenos know that we cannot trust the people who created our problems to also be the people who solve them.”
Greiwe, who graduated from the University of Southern California and Columbia Law School, has spent his career doing business strategy and marketing.
He has also served on the boards for Christopher Street West and the American Dance Movement.
Other candidates include Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, business leader Jessica Lall, real estate agent Mel Wilson and entrepreneur Ramit Varma.
Incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti cannot seek a third term due to term limits. He is taking an ambassadorship to India.
The primary for the election is scheduled for June 7, 2022, with the top two finishers squaring off in the election on Nov. 8.
