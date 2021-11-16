LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Costco is telling its members: don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
READ MORE: 'Dancing With The Stars' Judge Derek Hough Tests Positive For COVID-19
In a letter to some of its members, Costco says the 82.5-oz canister of tropical punch-flavored Kool-Aid sold at some of its Los Angeles area stores and warehouses have been recalled due to possibly containing small pieces of metal or glass.READ MORE: Manhunt On For Armed Prowler Terrorizing Shadow Hills Neighborhood
The recalled products bear a “Best When Used By” date of 2023-08-31 and 2023-09-01 on the bottom of the container. Costco says members who purchased this product should not use it, and return it to their local Costco location for a full refund.MORE NEWS: Samuel Hughes Of Pasadena Gets 3 Years In Federal Prison For 'Horrendous' Online Threats Aimed At Women
Consumers with a question or concern can contact KraftHeinz Consumer Relations at (855) 713-9237.