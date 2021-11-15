CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIF (CBSLA) — In the debut of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, the Los Angeles Rams lost in the first matchup of the season against division rivals the San Francisco 49ers, 31-10.

Without Robert Woods, his second favorite target, Matt Stafford struggled in the air throwing two interceptions before halftime, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Stafford finished the game with 243 yards and one touchdown to tight end Tyler Higbee.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball down the field as K’Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to defend during the second half in the game at Levi’s Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Cooper Kupp continued to be Stafford’s favorite target pulling in 11 receptions for 122 yards. Van Jefferson, the only other receiver other than Kupp not making his debut with the Rams, caught three passes for 54 yards. 

Only being signed last Friday and adjusting to the new playbook, Beckham Jr. struggled to get anything on the board, catching two passes for 18 yards 

In his debut, Miller recorded three tackles, one of which was for a loss.  

The Niners’ controlled the ball for most of the game, with their offense staying on the field almost twice as long as the Rams’. George Kittle scored the opening touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. 

Garoppolo finished the game with two touchdowns and 182 yards, completing 15 out of his 19 pass attempts. 

Deebo Samuel continued to show his dual-threat ability recording 133 total yards and two total touchdowns. 

The Rams will look to quickly integrate their new pieces on offense and defense during their bye next week before facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 28.