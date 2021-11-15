LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for an armed man believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the suspect is believed responsible for up to 10 break-ins at homes and businesses dating back to Oct. 19.

His image has been captured on several security cameras, which also show him carrying a weapon.

“We have everything locked up, we’re constantly staying in our house,” neighbor Heidi Gonsalves told CBSLA Monday. “’What’s that noise?’ Checking all our cameras. It’s been very, ‘What’s going on? Why is this happening to us?'”

There have been no confrontations in any of the burglaries, and no reports of shots fired or injuries, police said.

The suspect is stealing various items, police said. In one incident, a security guard was threatened before the suspect ran away.

The burglaries are occurring in a largely equestrian area, with a lot of overgrowth and riverbed spots where neighbors believe the suspect has been able to hide.

Frightened neighbors would like to see more patrols in the area.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He has the tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his upper right arm.