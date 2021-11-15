SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — According to the CDC, more than 1 million kids under the age of 12 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since its use was approved for children ages 5 to 11.

In the two weeks since the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, more than a million children have received their first dose. While full vaccination won’t come in time for Thanksgiving, those children will be considered fully vaccinated by Christmas.

In Orange County, public health officials say they have seen high demand for children’s COVID vaccinations. Last Tuesday alone, about 3,000 doses were administered for children between 5 to 11. Since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for those ages, nearly 7,780 doses have been distributed in Orange County.

Children ages 5 to 11 represent 8% of the county’s population, according to deputy county health officer Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong. With those children now part of the county’s vaccination rates, 73% of Orange County’s population has received at least one dose, and 68% is fully vaccinated, she said.

The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is 1/3 of the dose that teens and adults receive. Public health officials say children should not be given pain relievers in advance of vaccination.