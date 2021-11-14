MALIBU (CBSLA) – California Highway Patrol has issued a road closure of Las Flores Canyon Road in Malibu following a traffic incident involving an overturned semi truck.
The road will be closed for at least three hours according to officials. The closure is solely between Gorge Road and Hume Road.
This is the second Malibu incident that has resulted in road closures on Sunday evening, when a traffic collision ended up in downed power lines on Encinal Canyon Road.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.