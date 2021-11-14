DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were searching for a pursuit suspect who bailed on foot following a chase that ended in La Puente.

The pursuit began on Sunday afternoon at around 2:15 p.m. on Silver Lake Boulevard, as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department searched for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. According to LAPD, multiple officers were assaulted by the driver’s vehicle.

As of 3:07 p.m., the chase was in West Covina but had crossed through several areas, including Diamond Bar, as well as on freeways and through surface streets. Minutes later, the suspect could be seen jumping out of his moving vehicle and bailing on foot in a residential area.

The pursuit ended on Doverdale Avenue and Hurlet Street in La Puente at 3:08 p.m.when the suspect ran into a home.

They have set up a perimeter around a La Puente home that the suspect fled into after exiting his vehicle. Homes in the area are being evacuated. SWAT and a K-9 unit are also on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

