LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who may have information about a deadly hit-and-run in Rosemead.
Sheriff's officials say the teen identified as Mariano Coc was the last person with a black Nissan Altima that struck a 61-year-old man last month. However, they don't necessarily believe the boy was driving the car at the time.
"We do have some snippets of video of the incident, though it is very, very difficult to determine any features of the individual driving the suspect vehicle," said one Sheriff's official.
The victim died Wednesday.
Sheriff’s investigators fear the boy might have been the victim of a crime.