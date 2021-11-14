LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday evening in Sylmar.
The victim, 40-year-old Alexander Garcia Aguirre, was found by officers who responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 13200 block of Maclay Street.
Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Los Angeles Police Department reports that witnesses on the scene saw two men and a woman fleeing from the scene directly after the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on the homicide was asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550 or the LAPD’s 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247.
