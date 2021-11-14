SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities say two people were killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash in Seal Beach.
The collision unfolded on the southland lanes of the San Diego (405) Freeway at the Seal Beach Boulevard off-ramp just before midnight. As a result of the impact, one car burst into flames.
When authorities arrived, they located the two victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A third person — identified as the driver in the second vehicle — was transported to the hospital with major injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Oscar Anguino of Garden Grove and was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.