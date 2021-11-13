LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles Saturday morning on the eastbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway in Lynwood, authorities said.
Paramedics rushed five people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to a county fire dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.
The crash occurred on the eastbound freeway, just east of Long Beach Boulevard and was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:38 a.m., the CHP said.
A Sigalert was issued at 6:10 a.m. closing the carpool and No. 1 lanes f the eastbound at Long Beach Boulevard for approximately two hours, the CHP said.