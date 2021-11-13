DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following an investigation into the death of a person who was struck by the Metro B Line Train on Friday, authorities have ruled the incident an accident.
The victim, Mirna Rivas De Lopez, 53, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to reports at around 6:05 p.m., where they found her under the train.
The incident occurred at the 7th Street/Metro Center Station.
