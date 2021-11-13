STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Gas prices in California are nearer to all-time highs than they have been in recent memory, as most pumps around the state remain close to the $5 mark.

Around the state, average cost per gallon jumped ¢6 over just the last week, with prices taking a jump on six-of-seven days this week. Average prices in the city are now $4.66 a gallon.

Prices for a gallon of unleaded fuel rose ¢2 on Saturday alone.

At this point last year, gas prices were around $1.50 less than they are in 2021 – for instance, a car with a 14-gallon tank will cost an average of $21 extra dollars to fill-up.

Los Angeles County’s record-high prices were set in October 2012, running at $4.705 per gallon.

American Automobile Association (AAA) attributes this to higher crude oil prices. Crude oil accounts for more than 50% of pump prices according to the US Energy Information Administration.

According to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications managers, a few Southern California refineries were also required to undergo unplanned maintenance, which normally reduces the level of production.

AAA also offered a few suggestions as to how drivers can attempt to combat these high prices and get the most mileage out of their tanks: keep up with regular maintenance like oil changes and keep tires properly inflated.

Prices aren’t expected to take a dip anytime soon, as experts suggest that costs will remain high throughout the holiday season.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)