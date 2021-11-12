BELMONT SHORE (CBSLA) – Authorities from the Long Beach Police Department have issued a public warning, following a streak of break-ins that have taken place in neighborhoods of Belmont Shore from November 1 to November 7.

Officials are currently investigating at least six robberies that have occurred.

A statement from LBPD issued that the robberies often happen during early morning hours. They often involved an unknown number of suspects that entered homes through unlocked doors and windows. Most incidences involved stolen valuables and property, with one involving a stolen vehicle.

Thus far, none of the incidents have involved any sort of confrontation or altercation between suspects and the victims of the robberies, all of whom reported waking up to missing possessions and open doors or windows.

Detectives are currently investigating information from each incident – reviewing possible vehicle and suspect descriptions, as well as video evidence.

In response, the LBPD has increased the number of patrols in the area to prevent additional incidents.

They are urging the public to “lock their doors and windows “and to always “see something, say something”by calling the LBPD non-emergency line at (562) 435-6711.

According to Public Information Officer, Allison Gallagher, the known incidents are as follows:

On 11/1/21 at approximately 6:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of E. 5 th Street regarding a burglary report.

Street regarding a burglary report. On 11/1/2021, at approximately 10:10 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue regarding a residential burglary report.

On 11/2/2021, at approximately 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue regarding a residential burglary report.

On 11/5/21, at approximately 5:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle report.

On 11/7/21, at approximately 5:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of East 4th Street regarding a residential burglary report.

On 11/7/2021, at approximately 6:01 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Orlena Avenue regarding a residential burglary report.

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Burglary Detail (562) 570-7351. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting http://www.LACrimeStoppers.org.