LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Lakers forward LeBron James has been cleared to return to on-court basketball activities, head coach Frank Vogel said before Los Angeles’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
James, who is considered day-to-day, has not played in a game for the Purple and Gold since suffering an abdominal strain on Nov. 2 against the Houston Rockets. ‘
The 17-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points, 7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game in six games for the Lakers this season.
This should serve as a sigh of relief for Lakers fans who saw James miss 27 games last season and in 2018-19 when he suffered a groin injury.
With Vogel’s announcement, there’s a good chance James either returns on Sunday when the Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs or on Monday when the Chicago Bulls visit Staples Center.