LAKE FOREST – Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials are seeking the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Lake Forest on Thursday evening.
The incident took place near Lake Forest Drive and Canada Road at around 7:50 p.m.
According to authorities, there are no witnesses, but one driver was killed in the accident. At this time there are also no details on the victim.
Sergeant Todd Hylton reported that they are looking for a dark-colored compact car based on debris that was left behind at the scene.
An investigation into the fatal accident has been opened and anyone with information on the case is asked to call 949-770-6011.
