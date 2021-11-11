RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The Riverside Fire Department this week honored a U.S. Air Force veteran with a new flagpole.
The fire department surprised 99-year-old Col. Vincent Scarano with the new flagpole after a Scarano’s daughter had a chance encounter with a firefighter.
Scarano’s daughter told the firefighter she was impressed with a flagpole he had installed at his own home, and remarked that her father had always wanted his own.
Several firefighters then went to Scarano’s home, where they installed the flagpole in his yard earlier this week.
Scarano served in the Air Force for 31 years.