ARLETA (CBSLA) – A gunshot victim crashed into a light pole in Arleta while trying to get to a hospital Wednesday night, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at 9:35 p.m. in the 9800 block of Rincon Avenue in Pacoima.
The victim was with a group of other males when they were approached by a suspect. An altercation occurred, and then the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim, police said.
The victim then jumped into a car and tried to drive to a hospital, but crashed into a light pole at Arleta Avenue and Osborne Street in Arleta. The collision sheared the pole, which came crashing down onto the top of the car.
Firefighters responded and the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a leg injury, police said. He is stable.
The suspect ran from the shooting scene and remains at large.
There was no immediate word on what precipitated the altercation and shooting. Police believe it may be gang related.