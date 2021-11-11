JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Two people have been charged in the death of a 15-month old child, retroactive to a September 1 incident. They were charged with suspicion of murder, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s officials.READ MORE: One Dead In Lynwood Shooting
Adler Metcalf, 22, and Sandy Acuna, 20, were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the incident.
Emergency personnel arrived to the scene of a call that a child had stopped breathing on 34th street in Jurupa Valley. After administering multiple medical procedures, they pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Over the last few months, investigators from both the Jurupa Valley Station the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit looked into the incident, where they determined that the child was a victim of homicide due to a fentanyl overdose. They also determined that the parents were responsible for the child’s death, after establishing that the fentanyl that killed the infant belonged to the parents.
They have been booked on suspicion of murder.
