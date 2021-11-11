LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety reported a bomb threat Thursday that lead to the evacuations of several building, though authorities cleared the buildings and deemed the area safe.
According to officials, Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were evacuated.
“LAPD and DPS have determined the evacuated buildings are safe. Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg have been reopened. Normal business has resumed,” the university tweeted.
