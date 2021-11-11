SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A horrific car accident in South Gate, at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard, has left one dead and two injured on Thursday, November 4.READ MORE: CA Health Officials Approve COVID Booster Shots For All Adults
Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez, 12-years-old, was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. His older sister, Alexa, 19, was driving and and making a left turn when a pickup truck slammed into the side of their vehicle.
Onlookers attempted to help the victims of the accident before emergency personnel arrived on scene, removing at least one person from the wreckage.
Isaiah was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident has been opened, with investigators stating that the driver of the pickup truck was an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Their initial investigation has also made it clear that the pickup truck appeared to be speeding at the point of impact, which can be seen via security camera footage from local business, Tacos Ensenada.
An L.A. County Sheriff's Department spokesperson issued a statement stating that they cannot comment until the investigation is complete, but their hearts go out to the victims.
In a GoFundMe, which can be found by searching “Alexa & Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez – Brother & Sister,” family describes Isaiah as an avid sports fan who loved video games, with dreams of one day becoming a chef.