LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In their second straight overtime game, Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Miami Heat, 120-117 as Russell Westbrook records a second straight triple-double, his third of the season.
Westbrook led the Lakers in assists dishing out 14 of them, while also scoring 25 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Anthony recorded another double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lakers were shorthanded against the Heat with Rajon Rondo and Austin Reaves out with hamstring injuries and star LeBron James sidelined with a lingering abdominal injury.
While Carmelo Anthony had a relatively quiet game with 12 points, Malik Monk had the hot hand tonight, shooting 10-13 overall and 4-7 from three. He scored his season-high with 27 points off the bench, five of which came in overtime. Monk also scored 10 of the Lakers' 30 fourth-quarter points helping the team come back after going down a small deficit in the final period.
With the early game ankle injury of star Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo and young guard Tyler Herro scored the lion’s share of points for the Heat. Adebayo led Miami with a season-high of 28 points draining 10 out of 11 free throws as well as scoring the only field goals for the Heat in overtime. The big man also registered his seventh double-double grabbing 10 boards. Herro was not far behind in scoring with 27 points off the bench, shooting 50% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc.
Duncan Robinson struggled shooting 25% overall and 23% from three, scoring 12 points and missing 2 critical free throws in overtime.
