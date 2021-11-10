LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy slammed into a traffic pole in East L.A. while possibly responding to a pursuit Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at Mednik Avenue and 3rd Street sometime before 10:35 a.m.
The condition of the deputy was not immediately confirmed.
The sheriff’s department told CBSLA that the deputy may have been responding to a pursuit at the time. The suspects involved in the pursuit abandoned their vehicle and remained at large.
The details of the pursuit were not immediately confirmed.